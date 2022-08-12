ADVA's new optical cesium clock breaks records

MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its latest optical cesium atomic clock solution, providing unprecedented protection for critical network infrastructure systems that rely on synchronization from GNSS. The new OSA 3350 Super ePRC (SePRC™) delivers extensive timing holdover with high-performance stability and lifetime that significantly outperforms any other solution on the market. It offers a vital lifeline to time-as-a-service (TaaS) and GNSS-backup-as-a-service (GBaaS) providers, defense organizations, communication network operators, power utilities and transportation network operators looking to mitigate the risk of jamming and spoofing attacks. As a GBaaS solution, the OSA 3350 SePRC™ provides a backup to satellite-based synchronization, helping prevent severe harm to businesses and society that long GNSS outages can cause. The new device will enable the most robust PNT solution on the market.

The Oscilloquartz OSA 3350 SePRC™ is a super ePRC that leverages optical pumping technology to deliver full high-performance frequency stability. When used with enhanced primary reference time clocks (ePRTCs), it delivers holdover of 100 nanoseconds for a minimum of 45 days and typically 55 days. In order to achieve the same performance with the market's current solutions, users would need multiple magnetic cesium clocks. The OSA 3350 SePRC™ provides optimum stability for ten years, a substantially longer lifespan compared with all other high-performance magnetic cesium clocks. Featuring a fully modular design, the all-digital solution carries a wide range of synchronization output interfaces and supports modern and secured management capabilities with SNMP. What's more, the holdover performance of the OSA 3350 ePRC+™ has also been enhanced. Launched in 2020 as the market's first high-performance optical cesium clock, it now supports 100nsec accuracy over a minimum period of 25 days and typically 30 days.

