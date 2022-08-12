Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

ADVA's new optical cesium clock breaks records

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its latest optical cesium atomic clock solution, providing unprecedented protection for critical network infrastructure systems that rely on synchronization from GNSS. The new OSA 3350 Super ePRC (SePRC™) delivers extensive timing holdover with high-performance stability and lifetime that significantly outperforms any other solution on the market. It offers a vital lifeline to time-as-a-service (TaaS) and GNSS-backup-as-a-service (GBaaS) providers, defense organizations, communication network operators, power utilities and transportation network operators looking to mitigate the risk of jamming and spoofing attacks. As a GBaaS solution, the OSA 3350 SePRC™ provides a backup to satellite-based synchronization, helping prevent severe harm to businesses and society that long GNSS outages can cause. The new device will enable the most robust PNT solution on the market.

The Oscilloquartz OSA 3350 SePRC™ is a super ePRC that leverages optical pumping technology to deliver full high-performance frequency stability. When used with enhanced primary reference time clocks (ePRTCs), it delivers holdover of 100 nanoseconds for a minimum of 45 days and typically 55 days. In order to achieve the same performance with the market's current solutions, users would need multiple magnetic cesium clocks. The OSA 3350 SePRC™ provides optimum stability for ten years, a substantially longer lifespan compared with all other high-performance magnetic cesium clocks. Featuring a fully modular design, the all-digital solution carries a wide range of synchronization output interfaces and supports modern and secured management capabilities with SNMP. What's more, the holdover performance of the OSA 3350 ePRC+™ has also been enhanced. Launched in 2020 as the market's first high-performance optical cesium clock, it now supports 100nsec accuracy over a minimum period of 25 days and typically 30 days.

Read the full press release here.

ADVA

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: Ensuring Day Two operations for 5G Networks
White Paper: Ignite 5G Analytics with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
White Paper: Ensuring seamless, end-to-end service delivery with digital transformation
Unlock Innovation and Fuel Business Transformation with Network Slicing
800G Client Optics in the Data Center
Next-generation broadband roadmap
The importance of environmental sustainability in telecom service providers’ strategy
Broadband Case Study Success Stories: The power of high-speed broadband to benefit consumers and improve society
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 12, 2022 5G Leads the Stride: An Update on Huawei Wireless Product & Solutions and 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
Assurance and Monetization By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Connecting Africa With Ultra-Automation And Autonomous Networks By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE