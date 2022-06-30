Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

ADVA unveils market's first high-performance optical cesium clock

6/30/2022
Comment (0)

MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today achieved an industry first with the introduction of its Oscilloquartz high-performance optical cesium atomic clock. The coreSync™ OSA 3300-HP is ADVA's latest innovation in assured PNT, ushering in a new age of precise synchronization with unprecedented stability. Following ADVA's launch of the first optical pumping timing solution two years ago, the OSA 3350 ePRC+, the OSA 3300-HP takes the technology to new levels. It has a 10-year lifetime compared to the five years offered by currently available high-performance magnetic clocks. As the market's only high-performance optical cesium clock, the OSA 3300-HP sets a new benchmark for precision and availability, providing the resilience required for PNT assurance in critical infrastructure and empowering service providers to deliver differentiated SLA timing offerings with integrated GNSS backup. The feature-rich device has embedded Ethernet- and IP-based management as well as a user-friendly touchscreen GUI.

Atomic clocks offer the ultimate synchronization backup for networks that rely on GNSS-based timing, combining high accuracy with outstanding availability. Offering performance that far exceeds best-in-class magnetic cesium devices, the OSA 3300-HP is the industry's first commercial high-performance optical cesium atomic clock. Featuring an all-digital design, it leverages optical-pumping techniques using laser diodes. This enables it to measure 100 times the number of atoms, making it radically more efficient compared to existing primary reference clock (PRC) technologies. Its product lifespan is 100% longer than competing high-performance magnetic cesium clocks; the OSA 3300-HP delivers optimum stability for over 10 years. What's more, further to the launch of the OSA 3300-HP, ADVA is also announcing a dual-purpose enhancement of its OSA 3350 ePRC+. Now, as well as providing phase holdover as part of ePRTC systems, it can be utilized as a free-running frequency source with enhanced standard performance.

Read the full press release here.

ADVA

