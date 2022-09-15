ADVA launches auto-tunable transceiver to scale networks to 25G

MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its AccessWave25™, empowering network operators to easily migrate their 10Gbit/s access infrastructure to 25Gbit/s connectivity without a significant increase in footprint or major changes to the existing optical layer. The pluggable device answers the urgent need for higher bandwidth services in mobile X-Haul, cable access and wholesale networks. Operators can now slot the AccessWave25™ into any standard-based SFP28 port for an instant capacity upgrade without replacing existing demarcation or aggregation devices. Using patent-pending distance optimization technology, the device also extends 25Gbit/s DWDM reach to 40km, and its G.metro auto-tuning technology reduces provisioning efforts and simplifies operations.

ADVA's AccessWave25™ plug enables the seamless upgrade of fiber-based access networks. Host-agnostic and with a standardized SFP28 form factor, it empowers operators to instantly connect switches, routers and many other devices to DWDM open line systems. With full C-band tunable interfaces and G.metro self-tuning capabilities, the device reduces set-up time, minimizes human error and delivers operational cost savings. Network operators can also use the G.metro communication channel to remotely monitor the status and health of plugs for easy troubleshooting of any issues. Using less than 3 watts and with an I-temp hardened design, the AccessWave25™ is perfect for deployment in a wide range of outdoor settings.

