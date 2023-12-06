What's the Story? Mobile gender gap hovers around 20%6/12/2023
Connecting Africa's Paula Gilbert joins the podcast to discuss the GSMA's Mobile Gender Gap Report. She shares the status of the mobile gender gap in low- and middle-income countries, where the gap is widest, and what the barriers to access and ownership are for women.
For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.
Here are a few topics we cover:
- Updates about the mobile gender gap (00:44)
- Differences between men and women in use of mobile Internet (01:45)
- Geographically where the gap is greatest (04:02)
- How spending on mobile services differs between men and women (05:59)
- Challenges women face in cost of ownership of mobile phones (07:56)
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading