What's the Story? Mobile gender gap hovers around 20%





Connecting Africa's Paula Gilbert joins the podcast to discuss the GSMA's Mobile Gender Gap Report. She shares the status of the mobile gender gap in low- and middle-income countries, where the gap is widest, and what the barriers to access and ownership are for women.

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we cover:

Updates about the mobile gender gap (00:44)

Differences between men and women in use of mobile Internet (01:45)

Geographically where the gap is greatest (04:02)

How spending on mobile services differs between men and women (05:59)

Challenges women face in cost of ownership of mobile phones (07:56)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading