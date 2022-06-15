Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Virginia's broadband director on using BEAD funding to close the digital divide

6/15/2022

NASHVILLE – Fiber Connect 2022 – Virginia has been investing in broadband "since before it was cool," said Dr. Tamarah Holmes, the state's director of the office of broadband at the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

We caught up with Dr. Holmes at the Fiber Connect conference in Nashville, Tennessee, to hear more about the progress Virginia has made toward closing the digital divide, what role its broadband office is playing in administering grants and providing community support and how the state envisions using forthcoming federal funds to close its remaining access and affordability gaps.

Notably, she said, Virginia has "scaled up our funding significantly" since it began funding broadband in 2017. What started as a $1 million investment for last-mile deployment has now ramped up to over $700 million for broadband expansion this year.

While Virginia has made significant progress toward closing its digital divide, Dr. Holmes said the number of "unserved" locations grew this year when the state changed its definition of served to 100/20 Mbit/s, up from 25/3 Mbit/s.

"Before the definition change, we were looking at ... 85,000 locations would still lack access," she said. "When we changed our definition, we're looking at a little over 200,000."

Here are just a few topics discussed in this video:

  • Background on state funding for broadband (0:50)
  • Size of the digital divide in Virginia (03:30)
  • How BEAD funding will help the state expand its efforts to close the digital divide (05:07)
  • How years of investment and provider partnerships have lowered the cost of broadband in Virginia (06:14)
  • The state's "tech-agnostic" approach to broadband (09:20)
  • Virginia's involvement in the FCC broadband mapping process (14:00)

Related stories and links:

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading; and Nicole Ferraro, Site Editor, Broadband World News

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
451 Report: The State of Proactive Customer Engagement in the Telecommunications Industry
TBR: 5G Economy Requires a Modernized Approach to Monetization
Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Full steam ahead for Industry 4.0: Exploring BSS for smart factories
Telco BSS: Elevate the 5G B2B customer experience
Is BSS ready to monetize enterprise 5G?
Game plan: BSS for 5G enterprise customer experience
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE