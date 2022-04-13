Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Verizon Frontline deployed in support of Baker to Vegas law enforcement race

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/13/2022
Comment (0)

LAS VEGAS – Over the weekend, the Verizon Frontline Response Team deployed to remote desert areas of California and Nevada where they provided mission-critical communications capabilities to the medical professionals and race organizers charged with keeping the more than 8,000 participants in the annual Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay law enforcement race safe.

"Our number one goal is keeping runners safe," said Rick Santos, Baker to Vegas race coordinator. "Having Verizon Frontline as part of the team allows us to do just that."

Baker, Calif., is a sparsely populated city in the Mojave Desert, known for being the gateway to Death Valley National Park and home to the world's largest thermometer. The Baker to Vegas race, which has been run for nearly 40 years, consists of 20 stages and five supporting stages crossing more than 120 miles of austere terrain, brings in teams of law enforcement officers from around the globe.

"This year's race was especially challenging for various reasons but mostly because of the projected high temperatures," Santos said. "However, with the Verizon Frontline Response Team making it possible for our medical staff to have essential reliable communication capabilities, we had confidence we could host our race in a safe manner."

To help ensure connectivity for the race's medical staff in areas with little to no existing infrastructure, the Verizon Frontline Response Team deployed nearly a dozen team members and more than 50 Verizon Frontline solutions, including seven Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs). The team also provided routers, communications devices and power sources to each of the race's 20 medical support sites.

"As predicted temperatures reached 100 degrees. With this heat, our medical team faced several medical emergencies with runners suffering from heat-related injuries throughout the race course," said Santos. "Verizon Frontline worked flawlessly. Our medical staff at all stages were able to connect with our Medical Base Headquarters with the push of a button, even in the middle of nowhere."

This support was delivered by the Verizon Frontline Response Team at no cost to local agencies, and was the latest representation of Verizon Frontline's commitment to investing and innovating in partnership with public safety and government.

"For 30 years, Verizon Frontline has worked side-by-side with first responders to help ensure they have the advanced network and solutions they need to complete their mission, and we're excited to continue that partnership here at Baker to Vegas 2022," said Cory Davis, Verizon Frontline's Director of Public Safety Operations. "We've been a part of this event since 2017 and are glad to be back, in person, supporting those in medical support roles and the runners competing in this one-of-a-kind relay."

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

The Verizon Frontline Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
CSPs enabling the retail industry (infographic)
Metaverse-40 ways to play in the Metaverse
Infographic: IP/Optical Convergence: Are you ready?
10 Principles to Ensure Successful 4G/5G Network Design & Implementation
Podcast: American Tower’s Ed Knapp talks 5G, the edge and more with Ciena
Webinar: How to Win at the Edge with an Open and Programmable Metro Network
Video: Ciena’s Leaders Discuss the Role of IP/Optical Convergence in Owning the Edge
Futuriom Report: 5G Catalysts Telco Cloud and Edge Trends 2021
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2022 Driving IP Network Security Services From Router Silicon
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
April 21, 2022 5G Transport Networks - Operators' Priorities and Survey Results
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Planning for the Future Today: 5 Prerequisites for Effective 5G RAN Planning
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
April 29, 2022 Harnessing Innovation to Overcome Uncertainty: An exclusive Huawei Technology & Innovation Deep Dive for media & analysts
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
Next-gen data analytics for tomorrow's telcos By Nadine Manjaro, Director Telecom/IoT Industry Consultant, Teradata
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE