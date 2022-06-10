Verizon expands free Home Internet program to help bridge digital divide

NEW YORK – As part of its ongoing mission to help ensure equal and affordable access to internet for all, Verizon today announced select 5G Home and LTE Home Internet services are available for free to qualifying households through the new Verizon Forward Program. Now, qualified customers can take advantage of fast, reliable Verizon Home Internet via 5G Home, LTE Home or Fios at no cost.

Following the launch of Fios Forward earlier this year, these Verizon Home Internet services are now offered for free to qualifying customers. These efforts are part of Citizen Verizon, the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement.

The Verizon Forward Program is part of Verizon's participation in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which helps low-income households pay for Internet and mobile services. To qualify for free Verizon Home Internet, customers must be enrolled in ACP.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon