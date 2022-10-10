US announces $10.6M in Internet for All grants to 5 HBCUs

WASHINGTON - – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced today it has awarded five grants as part of the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program (CMC). These grants, totaling $10,642,577.03, will expand community technology hubs, upgrade classroom technology, and increase digital literacy skills at five minority-serving institutions in California, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and the Marshall Islands.

These awards will help expand high-speed Internet access at the following educational institutions: Mount Saint Mary's University (CA), New Mexico Highlands University, North Carolina Central University, Eastern University (PA), and the College of the Marshall Islands. More information about these grants is provided in the table below and on InternetForAll.Gov.

The CMC program is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative that will connect everyone in America with affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service. This program specifically directs $268 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 for expanding high-speed Internet access and connectivity to eligible Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCUs), Tribal Colleges or Universities (TCUs), minority-serving institutions (MSIs).

The CMC grants, directed by NTIA's Office of Minority Broadband Initiatives, cover costs such as the purchase of high-speed Internet service and eligible equipment, the hiring and training of information technology personnel, and innovation and workforce development efforts.

Additional CMC program awards will be announced on a rolling basis. The final allocation of the $268 million in grant funds will satisfy the requirements that at least 40% of funds are distributed to qualifying HBCUs and at least 20% is distributed to applicants that provide high-speed Internet access service and/or eligible equipment to their students.

Internet for All

President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a historic $65 billion investment to expand high-speed Internet in communities across the U.S. NTIA recently launched a series of new high-speed Internet grant programs funded by the law that will build high-speed Internet infrastructure across the country, create more low-cost high-speed Internet service options, and address the digital equity and inclusion needs in our communities.

Read the full press release here.

