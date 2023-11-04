UChicago's Nick Feamster: Internet equity begins with quality data





University of Chicago Professor Nick Feamster returns to the podcast to discuss data collection and analysis challenges to addressing the digital divide. Feamster provides an update on his team's work on the Internet Equity Initiative and explains how podcast listeners can participate in contributing to data collection.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Update on the Internet Equity Initiative (00:50)

Goals of the initiative and a discussion of gaps in Internet connectivity in the US (02:00)

Misconception that only rural markets struggle with consistent connectivity (04:45)

More on ensuring data quality (07:17)

How to use the Netrics package to run network measurements and "support decisions on Internet infrastructure capacity planning" (13:20)

Broadening the data collection set (21:04)

Measuring application-level performance (24:05)

More on how to contribute to Netrics and the Internet Equity Initiative (30:15)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading