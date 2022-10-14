The Notebook Dump: DOCSIS ain't cheap, edge computing is 'meh' and Starry bet and lost on RDOF

The Notebook Dump: DOCSIS ain't cheap, edge computing is 'meh' and Starry bet and lost on RDOF10/14/2022
Light Reading editors Kelsey Ziser, Mike Dano, Jeff Baumgartner, Nicole Ferraro and Phil Harvey discuss DOCSIS 4.0 network upgrade costs, edge computing sites, and RDOF and SD-WAN updates in this recap of the work week ended October 14.
The stories covered include:
- Analysts peg DOCSIS 4.0 network upgrade costs at $180 per home passed
- Airlines start asking for permanent changes to C-band 5G
- After two-year delay, Verizon begins move to standalone 5G
- Dish Network in talks to sell Boost to Ergen's SPAC
- Starry to default on all RDOF bids – FCC
- SpaceX to FCC: Starlink 'not required to show' it meets RDOF speed needs yet
- SD-WAN roundup: Cisco and Azure team up; Orange adds 'vroom' to SD-WAN
If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:
- Network upgrade costs for DOCSIS 4.0. (01:09)
- FCC's rip-and-replace program, Verizon standalone 5G and Dish Network's plans to sell Boost Mobile brand to Charlie Ergen. Microsoft and AT&T launch public edge computing sites. (05:39)
- Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) updates – Starry defaults on all its bids. Starlink over promises on broadband speeds. (08:53)
- SD-WAN roundup with updates from Microsoft, Cisco, Orange Business Services and Aryaka. (18:01)
- Update on Leading Lights Awards. (22:00)
Have a great weekend!
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading