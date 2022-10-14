The Notebook Dump: DOCSIS ain't cheap, edge computing is 'meh' and Starry bet and lost on RDOF





Light Reading editors Kelsey Ziser, Mike Dano, Jeff Baumgartner, Nicole Ferraro and Phil Harvey discuss DOCSIS 4.0 network upgrade costs, edge computing sites, and RDOF and SD-WAN updates in this recap of the work week ended October 14.

The stories covered include:

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

Network upgrade costs for DOCSIS 4.0. (01:09)

FCC's rip-and-replace program, Verizon standalone 5G and Dish Network's plans to sell Boost Mobile brand to Charlie Ergen. Microsoft and AT&T launch public edge computing sites. (05:39)

Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) updates – Starry defaults on all its bids. Starlink over promises on broadband speeds. (08:53)

SD-WAN roundup with updates from Microsoft, Cisco, Orange Business Services and Aryaka. (18:01)

Update on Leading Lights Awards. (22:00)

Have a great weekend!

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading