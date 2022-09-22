The Divide: Ziply VP chats rural fiber builds, permit reforms and micro-trenching

Jessica Epley, vice president of regulatory and external affairs at Ziply Fiber, joins the podcast to discuss the company's fiber buildout strategy in the northwestern US, how it's preparing for the opportunities and competition presented by Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) funding and why permitting reform would help accelerate broadband delivery where it's needed most.

Here are just a few topics discussed during this episode:

Background on Ziply's build plans and progress (00:56)

Status of Ziply's RDOF builds (04:18)

How Ziply is preparing for the BEAD funding process (06:30)

How Ziply leverages its relationships with state broadband offices (12:25)

Why Epley says we need a basic framework for permit applications – and to allow for tools like microtrenching (15:08)

Challenges with the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program (18:50)

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.