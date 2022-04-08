Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

The Divide: WISPs are the digital divide's 'first responders,' says new WISPA CEO

8/4/2022

This week on the podcast, we're joined by David Zumwalt, president and CEO of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA).

Zumwalt assumed his role roughly two months ago, in June 2022, after former CEO Claude Aiken stepped down from his post at the organization in April.

We discuss what Zumwalt learned about the digital divide from his prior role at an ISP in the US Virgin Islands and his vision for WISPA as the federal government prepares to hand down tens of billions in broadband grants for states to eradicate gaps. We also get into the important role that WISPs play in closing the digital divide, and why he likens them to emergency first responders.

"If you're trying to triage an emergency, you want the first responders to be the ones who are on the scene, not something that's going to take longer, or, you know, might be the long-term solution 30 years from now. And the folks who can triage are the WISPs," he said.

Here are some other topics discussed in this episode:

  • The digital divide in the US Virgin Islands (02:34)
  • Zumwalt's vision for WISPA (05:17)
  • Why WISPA is shifting policy advocacy to the states (07:50)
  • What the NTIA got wrong with its notice of funding opportunity for broadband grants (10:57)
  • The use of unlicensed spectrum, and why it got excluded from funding for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program (13:17)
  • Local policies that help and hurt WISPs (16:34)
  • Challenges with the FCC's broadband mapping effort (19:32)

Related stories and links:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Importance of Greater Broadband Investment by World Broadband Association (WBBA)
SD-WAN: Avoiding Costly Pitfalls When Ordering Broadband for Critical Underlay Networks
Elevate Your Insight Into 5G Voice Services
TM Forum Report: Intent in autonomous networks
Rogers reinvents its customer service philosophy
The customer experience handbook: Complete integration. Absolute experience
Infographic: Accelerating Open RAN Performance
Accelerating the Evolution to open RAN Networks E-Guide
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE