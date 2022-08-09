The Divide: TruConnect's Danielle Perry on the role of MVNOs in keeping people online

Danielle Perry, chief compliance officer at TruConnect – a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) – joins the podcast to talk about how the company is keeping customers connected through the federal government's Lifeline program and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). We also discuss her recent appointment to the board of directors at the National Lifeline Association, and more.

Here are just a few topics discussed in this episode:

Background on TruConnect and Perry's role there (00:55)

How Lifeline and the ACP support TruConnect's work (04:08)

Why TruConnect is pushing back on a potential ruling by the California Public Utilities Commission (07:30)

The need for consumer choice regarding mobile vs. home connectivity (11:20)

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.