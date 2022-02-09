The Divide: Tarana's CEO on why FWA isn't a 'stopgap to fiber'

This episode features Basil Alwan, CEO of Tarana Wireless. We discuss what sets Tarana apart as a provider of what it calls "next-generation" fixed wireless access, or ngFWA, and how it is deploying its technology to help wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) close the digital divide. We also get into broadband policy and why he wants legislators to reconsider unlicensed spectrum as a tool and to see FWA as more than just a "stopgap to fiber."

Here are just a few topics discussed in this episode:

Background on Tarana and Alwan's role as CEO (00:50)

Technology behind ngFWA and how it works in the field (03:00)

Types of customers Tarana works with and where its tech works best (06:30)

Costs and length of a typical deployment (10:45)

Where Tarana sees opportunities for FWA with funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program (12:50)

Is ngFWA "future proof"? (15:52)

The importance of tech neutrality and helping subscribers pay their bills (17:11)

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.