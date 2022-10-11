The Divide: Sharayah Lane on the need for Indigenous-led broadband solutions

This episode features Sharayah Lane, senior advisor for community connectivity at the Internet Society and advisory committee member of the Indigenous Connectivity Institute.

She joins the show to discuss the state of the digital divide for Indigenous communities across North America, including how funding programs created under the Biden administration are making a difference, plus policy recommendations from this year's recently held Indigenous Connectivity Summit – and more.

Here are just a few topics discussed on this episode:

State of broadband connectivity for Indigenous communities (2:08)

Background on the Indigenous Connectivity Summit (3:43)

What's causing the digital divide in Indigenous communities (9:05)

Impact of the Biden administration's funding programs and policies (12:05)

Cost of closing the digital divide and why who gets the money matters (13:50)

The need for "spectrum sovereignty" – and other takeaways from the Summit (21:00)

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.