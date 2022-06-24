The Divide: Ready's Scott Woods on what NTIA got right and wrong with BEAD

Scott Woods, vice president of community engagement at Ready, and former director of the Office of Minority Broadband Initiatives at the NTIA, joins the show to discuss the NTIA's notices of funding opportunity for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) and Digital Equity Act programs. He explains what the agency got right and where its rules "missed the mark."

We also discuss his current role at Ready and how the software company is helping ISPs and other broadband stakeholders prepare for funding opportunities.

Here are just a few topics discussed in this episode:

Woods' background working on broadband in the federal government (01:20)

Why it matters that BEAD and the Digital Equity Act are connected (03:35)

Where NTIA "missed the mark" with its rules and how it could inadvertently restrict minority-led ISPs (04:48)

His role at Ready and the company's position in the broadband industry (10:40)

How service providers are using Ready's platforms like Broadband.Money (16:30)

Key lessons learned about the digital divide (19:44)

