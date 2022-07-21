The Divide: Measuring Internet equity, with Nick Feamster

This week we're resharing an episode of the Light Reading Podcast featuring Nick Feamster, director of research for the Data Science Institute at the University of Chicago. He joined Light Reading's Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser last month to discuss his team's research based on the Internet Equity Initiative data portal, which uses Ookla Speedtest data to map out Internet inequities.

"We're trying to look at how the Internet performs in different geographies and see if that's apples to apples or is there a gap there?" said Feamster.

Listen to the full episode here or jump around using the time codes below:

Background on the Internet Equity Initiative (01:40)

Components of Internet Equity (05:40)

Data and research behind the Internet Equity Initiative (15:53)

State of Internet equity in Chicago (21:57)

Preview of upcoming research paper: "Benchmarks or Equity?" (35:21)

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.