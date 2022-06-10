The Divide: LiveOak's Steve Smith on getting fiber-ready in Florida and Georgia

This episode features Steve Smith, chief revenue officer at LiveOak Fiber, a service provider formed in July 2022 with plans to bring fiber broadband to Glynn County, Georgia and Okaloosa County, Florida. We talk about LiveOak's background story and buildout plans, which are funded with $150 million from InfraRed Capital Partners, and we discuss what a new fiber network will mean for the communities on Florida's Emerald Coast and Georgia's Golden Isles.

Here are a few topics we covered:

How LiveOak went from being a consulting firm to an ISP (00:55)

Why LiveOak chose Glynn and Okaloosa Counties for its buildout (02:14)

Details on network technology and construction timeline (05:40)

How LiveOak is gearing up to break ground in November (06:37)

Network speed expectations and future funding plans (09:24)

Why Smith says personnel matters more than local policies (11:12)

Related stories and links:

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.