The Divide: Ji Soo Song on the Department of Education's role in achieving digital equity

The Divide: Ji Soo Song on the Department of Education's role in achieving digital equity7/14/2022
Ji Soo Song, broadband advisor at the US Department of Education's Office of Educational Technology (OET), joins the show to discuss the impact of the digital divide on students and the role his department plays in expanding access and affordability.
We also discuss what he's learned through the Department of Education's Digital Equity Education Roundtables (DEER) initiative and how states and schools can use infrastructure funding and the Digital Equity Act to help close the digital divide for students.
Here are just a few topics discussed in this episode:
- His role as broadband advisor and what he's learned about the digital divide (01:00)
- How the Department of Education is helping schools develop digital equity plans (02:45)
- Barriers to broadband adoption uncovered via the department's DEER initiative (06:04)
- Efforts to help students enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (09:30)
- Why states must engage with the education sector when creating broadband plans (12:38)
