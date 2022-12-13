The Divide: Internet Society's Dan York on the state of LEO satellite broadband

The Divide: Internet Society's Dan York on the state of LEO satellite broadband12/13/2022
This episode features Dan York, director of online content at the Internet Society, who joins the show to discuss the details of a new report called Perspectives on LEO Satellites. We dive into the state of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband today, where LEOs are best positioned to solve connectivity issues, emerging challenges around capacity and affordability, what to expect as Amazon's Project Kuiper goes live – and more.
Here are just a few topics discussed on this episode:
- Using LEOs vs. medium-Earth orbit (MEO) and geostationary orbit (GEO) satellites for Internet connectivity (1:55)
- Best use cases for satellite broadband so far (4:55)
- Whether government funding should be used on satellite broadband (11:24)
- What to draw from Starlink's capacity challenges this year (16:12)
- Security and privacy issues facing the LEO satellite industry (18:35)
- Addressing satellite-related environmental concerns and orbital debris (21:30)
- What to watch for in satellite broadband in 2023 (26:48)
— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "The Divide" podcast.