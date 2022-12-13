The Divide: Internet Society's Dan York on the state of LEO satellite broadband

This episode features Dan York, director of online content at the Internet Society, who joins the show to discuss the details of a new report called Perspectives on LEO Satellites. We dive into the state of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband today, where LEOs are best positioned to solve connectivity issues, emerging challenges around capacity and affordability, what to expect as Amazon's Project Kuiper goes live – and more.

Here are just a few topics discussed on this episode:

Using LEOs vs. medium-Earth orbit (MEO) and geostationary orbit (GEO) satellites for Internet connectivity (1:55)

Best use cases for satellite broadband so far (4:55)

Whether government funding should be used on satellite broadband (11:24)

What to draw from Starlink's capacity challenges this year (16:12)

Security and privacy issues facing the LEO satellite industry (18:35)

Addressing satellite-related environmental concerns and orbital debris (21:30)

What to watch for in satellite broadband in 2023 (26:48)

Related stories and links:

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.