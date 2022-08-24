The Divide: How private wireless can help close connectivity gaps

This episode features David Broecker, chief innovation officer at Purdue Research Foundation (PRF), and Özer Dondurmacıoğlu, vice president of strategic accounts at enterprise networking company Celona.

We discuss the digital divide in the state of Indiana, where Purdue Research Foundation (part of Purdue University) is based, why PRF worked with Celona to deploy a private 5G network on CBRS spectrum at PRF's Discovery Park District and how private wireless technology can help organizations and institutions close digital skills and literacy gaps.

Here are just a few topics discussed in this episode:

The state of the digital divide in Indiana (01:54)

Background on PRF's network deployment at Discovery Park (04:00)

More about Celona's role and the use of CBRS technology (06:40)

How private wireless networks can help close digital literacy gaps (10:30)

How federal broadband funding will impact opportunities for private wireless (15:15)

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "The Divide" podcast