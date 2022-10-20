The Divide: How Presidio collaborates with the public sector on connectivity

This episode features Cyndi Barrera, the sales vice president of SLED (state and local government and education) West at digital services and solutions provider Presidio, where she and her team work with and advise public sector clients on technology solutions to meet their specific needs.

We discuss a project called CFW Neighborhood that Presidio worked on with Cisco and the city of Fort Worth, Texas, to help build out the city's digital infrastructure and bring Wi-Fi to all residents. We get into the details of that project, funded through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, including how it came together, why it matters to the Fort Worth community and more.

Here are a few topics discussed on this episode:

What Presidio does (01:05)

Background on CFW Neighborhood and the digital divide in Fort Worth (02:25)

CFW Neighborhood network technology details (04:53)

Expected length of the contract with the city (06:19)

What role Presidio plays post-deployment (07:28)

Challenges with this deployment and lessons learned (10:15)

Other ways Presidio is working with the public sector on digital divide efforts (12:05)

Related stories and links:

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.