The Divide: How FirstLight is connecting communities with middle-mile fiber

This episode features Maura Mahoney and Patrick Coughlin with FirstLight Fiber, a digital infrastructure provider servicing enterprise and carrier customers on a 25,000 route mile fiber network. We discuss how the company's middle-mile fiber network is helping bridge the digital divide "from Bangor to Buffalo," how the company factors network stability into its buildout, the process of applying for NTIA infrastructure grants and more.

Here are a few topics discussed in this episode:

Background on FirstLight Fiber and the regions it serves (01:50)

How and where FirstLight's network serves underserved communities (03:13)

How FirstLight works with nonprofits on closing the digital divide (06:13)

FirstLight as a 'highway system' for end users (07:50)

How FirstLight is factoring network stability and security into its build (09:23)

Thoughts on federal broadband funding strategy (11:50)

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.