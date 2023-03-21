Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

The Divide: How Cisco and El Paso, Texas, are bringing digital services to at-risk communities

3/21/2023

This episode features Nicole Ferrini, climate and sustainability officer for the city of El Paso, Texas, and Gary DePreta, vice president for state, local government and education at Cisco. We discuss a partnership between Cisco and the city of El Paso to launch a portal called El Paso Helps, which connects unhoused individuals and other at-risk community members to essential services, including shelter and housing, addiction and mental health support, and beyond.

We talk about the need for this type of digital service in the city, the technology behind it and the role that Cisco is playing as the city's partner. We also get into lessons learned between the pilot version of El Paso Helps launched in 2020 and the recently relaunched portal, how data from El Paso Helps may ultimately improve city services – and more.

Here are a few topics covered in this episode:

  • The problem El Paso was looking to solve and how the initial idea for El Paso Helps came about (2:00)
  • How Cisco came on board the project and its role (4:55)
  • What's changed about the new El Paso Helps portal since the pilot project (9:15)
  • How the city can collect data through El Paso Helps to improve services (12:00)
  • Current and future funding sources for El Paso Helps (15:50)
  • Additional thoughts on ways to improve digital equity in El Paso and elsewhere (18:05)

For a lightly edited conversation transcript, click the caption button on the video player above.

Related stories and links:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
DPI and encrypted traffic visibility for IP networks
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Report
SCTE Cable Next-Gen Broadband Technology Plans & Strategies 2022 SURVEY REPORT 2022
Building the Open RAN Ecosystem
Acacia Ships CIM 8: Industry First 1.2T Pluggable Multi-Haul Module
The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
Silicon Photonics for Performance-Optimized Multi-Haul
Coherent Technology Evolution
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei: 5.5G paves way for intelligent, digital societies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
Huawei DQ ODN Solution Won the All-Optical Deployment Solution Innovation Award at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews By Huawei
Huawei FTTR Solution Won the FTTx Innovation Award at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews By Huawei
How Huawei’s IntelligentRAN helps CSPs manage the complexity of 5G By Huawei
Guiding Broadband To Address Industry-Wide Challenges By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE