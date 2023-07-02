The Divide: How BDT is increasing enrollments in the FCC's ACP

This episode features Trooper Sanders, CEO of Benefits Data Trust (BDT), a nonprofit that helps people access the more than $82 billion in unclaimed federal benefits, which includes those offered by the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

While there are over 15 million households enrolled in the ACP, estimates show that roughly 40 million households are eligible for the benefit. Sanders shares the work BDT is doing to help enroll more households in the ACP, as well as his perspective on the challenges to getting people signed up, ways to improve the program in the future and more.

Here are just a few topics covered in this episode:

What is Benefits Data Trust? (1:00)

How BDT is involved with helping people enroll in the ACP (2:50)

Main challenges preventing people from signing up for the ACP (5:08)

How BDT builds trust with consumers (7:48)

What role new FCC grants may play in helping boost ACP enrollments (10:30)

How to improve the ACP in the future to ensure it's sustainable and successful (12:55)

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.