The Divide: Flume's CEO on what happened with NYC's Internet Master Plan

This episode features Prashanth Vijay, co-founder and CEO of Flume Internet. He returns to the podcast to discuss Flume's progress leveraging dark fiber to help close the digital divide in New York City over the past year, as well as the company's recently announced expansion to Los Angeles, California, and Hartford, Connecticut.

We also discuss Flume's participation in the New York City Internet Master Plan – which was launched under former Mayor Bill de Blasio – and his thoughts on new Mayor Eric Adams' decision to pursue a different strategy in partnership with the city's incumbent providers, Altice and Charter.

Here are just a few topics discussed on this episode:

Background and update on Flume's network progress (1:40)

How Flume decides where to build out last-mile fiber (3:34)

What Flume accomplished as a participant in the NYC Master Plan (5:40)

Reaction to Mayor Adams ending the Master Plan in favor of Big Apple Connect and what it means for Flume (8:00)

Flume's experience with the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program (11:45)

How politics impact broadband infrastructure projects (16:20)

Flume's participation in NYC Civilian Climate Corps workforce program (19:25)

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.