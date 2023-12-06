This episode features Iyad Tarazi, CEO of Federated Wireless. We discuss the details of the company's recent $1.4 million partnership with the city of Tukwila, Washington, to deploy a private wireless network for 1,200 students in an area with limited connectivity, and what that deployment says about the role of private wireless in addressing the digital divide overall.

[Ed. note: This episode was recorded just prior to Federated's ribbon-cutting ceremony in Tukwila, pictured below, on Tuesday, December 5.]

Tukwila students receiving laptops at Federated ribbon-cutting event. (Source: Federated)

We also touch on Federated's neutral host network with California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly), as well as the federal government's $42.45 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and how Federated sees BEAD bolstering wireless deployments going forward.

Here are some topics we cover:

Brief background and update on Federated Wireless (01:08)

The state of broadband access for students in Tukwila, Washington (03:00)

How Federated won grant funding for the Tukwila deployment (05:38)

Current and future capabilities of Federated's Tukwila network (09:55)

The importance of grants for private wireless deployments and how Federated sees BEAD funds factoring into its work (11:28)

Lessons learned on deploying private wireless to close broadband gaps (19:06)

For a lightly edited conversation transcript, click the caption button on the video player.