Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

The Divide: Connected Nation's Heather Gate on maps, grants and the 'future-proof' fallacy

6/30/2022

On this episode, we're joined by Heather Gate, vice president of digital inclusion at Connected Nation, a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 that works with communities across the US to increase broadband access and adoption.

We discuss the organization's work, including its broadband mapping projects and how states are using them. We also discuss the infrastructure law and how Connected Nation is helping states get and deploy the funding they need.

Here are just a few topics discussed in this episode:

  • Background on Connected Nation and its digital divide work (01:05)
  • Connected Nation's broadband maps (04:27)
  • How the infrastructure law tackles digital equity (11:10)
  • How Connected Nation works with states to get and deploy funding (18:17)
  • Why Gate dislikes the phrase "future proof" (22:00)

Related stories and links:

— Nicole Ferraro, senior editor, global broadband coverage, Light Reading. Host of "The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: Ensuring Day Two operations for 5G Networks
Infographic: How can you ignite 5G analytics in your network?
White Paper: Ignite 5G Analytics with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
HPE RAN Automation - Cloudify and Disaggregate RAN without complexity
451 Report: The State of Proactive Customer Engagement in the Telecommunications Industry
TBR: 5G Economy Requires a Modernized Approach to Monetization
Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE