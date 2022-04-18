The Divide: ACA's Matt Polka discusses unserved Americans' need for BEAD

The Divide: ACA's Matt Polka discusses unserved Americans' need for BEAD4/18/2022
In this episode, we hear from Matt Polka, CEO of ACA Connects, a trade association representing small and midsize independent service providers since 1993. We discuss broadband access in the service areas represented by ACA Connects, as well as a recent letter Polka sent to the NTIA's Alan Davidson regarding the final rules for the NTIA's $42.45 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (or BEAD) grant program.
Here are a few topics discussed in this episode:
- Background on ACA Connects and its members (00:57)
- On the FCC's forthcoming broadband map and the need for a challenge process (2:51)
- Why BEAD needs to fund unserved areas first – and how to avoid leaving underserved areas behind (06:52)
- How Polka defines "future proof" networks (10:08)
- How ACA Connects members are preparing for federal funds (11:52)
- Where ACA Connects is having an impact on closing the digital divide (14:44)
Related stories and links:
- Industry groups to NTIA: Learn from RDOF and fund 'competent' providers
- Rosenworcel promises broadband map this fall
- Fiber advocates, WISPs take their case for broadband funds to the NTIA
- NTIA Letter to Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson
— Nicole Ferraro, site editor, Broadband World News; senior editor, global broadband coverage, Light Reading. Host of "The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.