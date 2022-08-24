Teleplex and Tarana introduce next-gen fixed wireless access in Malaysia

SELANGOR, Malaysia and MILPITAS, Calif. – Teleplex and Tarana today announced their partnership to bring Gigabit 1 (G1), Tarana's breakthrough next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) solution, to internet service providers and telcos across Malaysia. Teleplex is the first official distributor of Tarana G1 in the Asia-Pacific region.

Teleplex, an established distributor of telecommunications equipment in Selangor, Malaysia, intends to make G1 Malaysia's primary last-mile connectivity solution for rural deployments, as well as to leverage G1 to provide high-speed connectivity to vertical markets like surveillance, smart cities, smart farming, IoT gateways, transportation, and warehousing.

During the pandemic, Teleplex saw a significant rise in connectivity gaps in rural Malaysia and is committed to helping their partners provide crucial connectivity throughout the country. With the addition of G1 to their product portfolio, Teleplex will enable their customers to connect the tens of thousands of unserved Malaysian households at a fraction of the cost and time to deploy fiber broadband, narrowing the digital divide in rural areas at an unprecedented rate.

