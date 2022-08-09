Tarana and Redzone Wireless narrow the digital divide in rural Maine

ROCKLAND, Maine and MILPITAS, California – Redzone Wireless and Tarana have announced the official launch of Redzone's next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) network in Litchfield, Maine, covering the town with Tarana's Gigabit 1 (G1) ngFWA solution to provide affordable and reliable high-speed internet to the roughly 1,500 households in this densely-forested community. Redzone's G1 network resolved the town's internet deficiencies at 90% less cost and in one fifth the time the town had estimated to construct a fiber-to-the-premises network.

The Litchfield Broadband Committee (LBC) was organized in 2019 for the purpose of solving the town's broadband challenges.

When analyzing the situation, the committee estimated a cost of $5.6M to build an entirely fiber-based network that could reach every member of the community, an investment that would require a massive $5.2M additional contribution from the local taxpayers beyond their ARPA funding — averaging $3.5k per household.

With the help of Litchfield officials and the G1 platform, Redzone has successfully covered the community in under six months, a dramatic reduction from the multiple years the community would have waited for less reliable aerial fiber-to-the-home service. With eleven Tarana base nodes across four towers, the network reaches every corner of the town, including the roughly 200 locations that were previously classified as unserved.

On July 18th, Redzone hosted an event for Litchfield locals to celebrate the network launch. A live G1 demonstration showed a download speed of 614 Mbps, despite a distance of approximately two miles and a building obstructing the wireless radio connection, showing off the technology's unprecedented ability to provide high-speed internet in non-line-of-sight conditions.

