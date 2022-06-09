T‑Mobile 5G home internet expands in northeast

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it has expanded the footprint of its 5G Home Internet service across Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, where more than three million households still have no access to home broadband. With this latest expansion, more than 9 million homes throughout these states are now eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet.

Fast, reliable home broadband has never been more important, but for families across the country, access to home broadband is still out of reach. In Connecticut alone, more than 320,000 households – approximately 23% of total homes across the state – and more than 100,000 children lack high-speed internet. And in Pennsylvania, more than 800,000 residents lack access, with more than 500,000 of those living in rural areas. And it doesn't stop there, a 2021 study by BroadbandNow confirms that more than 42 million people nationwide do not have access to broadband.

