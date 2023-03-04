T‑Mobile 5G delivers STEM learning opportunities with virtual reality

BELLEVUE, Wash. – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that it is working with Prisms VR, a learning platform pioneering a new paradigm for math education, and Lenawee Intermediary School District (LISD) to deploy Prisms VR's learning programs on Meta Quest 2 VR headsets connected to T-Mobile 5G across 11 school districts in rural Michigan. The collaboration brings new learning opportunities to thousands of students who might miss out otherwise due to poor and unreliable network connections often found in rural areas and creates opportunities for schools across the country to easily connect millions of students with the latest technologies using 5G.

Prisms VR — a T-Mobile Accelerator graduate — enables students to build lasting proficiencies across core middle school math and science topics while solving real world problems. Since its deployment in 2022, LISD has reported improved lesson engagement and retention, with 80% of students who participated in the program saying they better understood the concepts and received higher grades.

Since Prisms VR's graduation from the T-Mobile Accelerator program in 2021, the Un-carrier has worked with the company to help rapidly scale its solutions, including $425 thousand awarded in funding for VR headsets distributed to 20 schools so far. While the program with LISD is the first that transfers and shares headsets across such a wide area, Prisms VR is already active across 28 states and regularly leverages T-Mobile 5G in schools that require the additional network capabilities offered by the nation's largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network.

Available to schools across the U.S., Prisms VR relies on a strong and reliable network connection to run its programs. While some schools can tap into strong Wi-Fi networks, many across the country are working on outdated systems that aren't always reliable, which is where T-Mobile 5G comes in.

Even schools in urban areas that have access to reliable internet can benefit from leveraging T-Mobile 5G with Prisms VR. With only so much time in the day, connecting 30 plus VR headsets to school Wi-Fi systems and making it through the necessary permissions for each device eats up valuable learning time. Using T-Mobile's 5G solution, VR headsets can be used as soon as they are turned on, eliminating the need for timely login processes.

