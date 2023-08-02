Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

T-Mobile expands participation in Federal Affordable Connectivity Program

News Wire Feed

BELLEVUE, Wash. – To ensure financially challenged households stay connected to their world, T-Mobile — through Assurance Wireless, the Un-carrier's Lifeline Assistance brand — expands its participation in the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to seven additional states bringing the total number where T-Mobile offers ACP to 48 states and the District of Columbia. With ACP, eligible households can get what they need to stay connected.

Now, qualified households in Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming may be eligible for a $30 monthly discount (up to $75 on tribal lands) toward internet service on certain plans. With that ACP benefit at Assurance Wireless, you can receive:

  • Monthly data, texting, calling and mobile hotspot data on Assurance Wireless' plans … all on the power of T-Mobile's nationwide network.
  • A free Android smartphone for new customers (model based on availability)
  • Scam Shield with free scam protection tools

The ACP Helps More Americans

In many areas, consumers have little to no choice for broadband or access to high-speed internet at all. With ACP, more Americans will have the opportunity to experience the power of internet. Households may be eligible to receive the ACP benefit if they participate in programs like SNAP, WIC or Medicaid, or have an income up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

Read the full press release here.

T-Mobile

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Analyst Insights: Multi-layer SDN with enriched analytics helps operators improve customer experience
Coherent Routing: A rapid evolution to IP/Optical convergence
Battle of the bands. Get more fiber capacity using more spectrum.
5G Open RAN Systems Integration
3GPP Release 17: Completing the First Phase of 5G Evolution
Setting off the 5G Advanced Evolution
Enabling the metaverse with 5G
How 5G is enabling resilient communication
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Heavy Reading Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Service Provider Survey 2022 Results
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE