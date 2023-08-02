T-Mobile expands participation in Federal Affordable Connectivity Program

BELLEVUE, Wash. – To ensure financially challenged households stay connected to their world, T-Mobile — through Assurance Wireless, the Un-carrier's Lifeline Assistance brand — expands its participation in the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to seven additional states bringing the total number where T-Mobile offers ACP to 48 states and the District of Columbia. With ACP, eligible households can get what they need to stay connected.

Now, qualified households in Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming may be eligible for a $30 monthly discount (up to $75 on tribal lands) toward internet service on certain plans. With that ACP benefit at Assurance Wireless, you can receive:

Monthly data, texting, calling and mobile hotspot data on Assurance Wireless' plans … all on the power of T-Mobile's nationwide network.

A free Android smartphone for new customers (model based on availability)

Scam Shield with free scam protection tools

The ACP Helps More Americans

In many areas, consumers have little to no choice for broadband or access to high-speed internet at all. With ACP, more Americans will have the opportunity to experience the power of internet. Households may be eligible to receive the ACP benefit if they participate in programs like SNAP, WIC or Medicaid, or have an income up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

Read the full press release here.

T-Mobile