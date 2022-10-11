T-Mobile expands 5G home internet to millions across the midwest

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it has expanded the footprint of its 5G Home Internet service across Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, where millions are still without access to high-speed internet. With this expansion, more than 6 million homes throughout these states, and more than 40 million homes nationwide, are now eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet.

Reliable home internet should be available to everyone, yet many families across these states still lack access. In Michigan, 1.2 million residents – or 1 in 4 statewide – lack a permanent fixed broadband connection. In Wisconsin, it's even worse. 1.3 million households lack access or can't afford broadband internet service. Add this to the fact that 82% of Americans live under a broadband monopoly, and we have a big problem. Far too many people in these three states are still without adequate access to home internet. T-Mobile is stepping up to bring more choice and competition to these communities.

Read the full press release here.

