Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Study highlights impact of 'digital redlining'

News Analysis Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading 8/25/2022
Comment (0)

A new study examines "digital redlining" – also known as digital discrimination – in the city of Philadelphia. It also highlights the impact of municipal broadband bans and how private sector programs can exacerbate the problems they aim to solve.

While Philadelphia is "100% connected according to FCC data," says the study, census data reveals "a stark digital divide that falls largely along racial and socioeconomic lines, driven partly by service costs that are unaffordable for impoverished communities."

That impact is largely felt in the city's Black communities, found researchers.

"For example, only 54% of the residents of the city's historically Black Allegheny West neighborhood (19132 zip code) report having home broadband services," wrote report authors Pawel Popiel and Victor Pickard, researchers with the University of Pennsylvania. "Moreover, data collected by the nonprofit MLab indicates average download speeds in the neighborhood are only 16 Mbps, falling below the current FCC definition of broadband."

In wealthy white neighborhoods, broadband adoption "is significantly higher (and service is faster)," they said in a blog post for Benton Institute.

Speed matters

The study, which pulls together information from interviews with city staff, news reports and public policy documents, also highlights how efforts to address the digital divide during the pandemic made it worse in some cases.

For instance, according to the report: "Pandemic inclusion efforts by the municipal government, the school district, community anchor organizations, and private providers like Comcast prioritized access and cost over broadband speeds—thereby creating a secondary divide by preventing low-cost plan subscribers from getting sufficiently fast service for basic pandemic-related activities."

Further, while researchers call private sector partners like Comcast crucial in addressing these inequities, the study also notes that Comcast's low-cost Internet Essentials plan was too slow to support remote learning for many Philadelphia households, and in some cases, initially excluded those who needed connectivity most.

"For example, residents of the city's under-connected and poorer neighborhoods, such as West Philadelphia, had to navigate complicated sign-up processes only to find themselves denied due to an outstanding debt on their account," says the report, adding that those issues were eventually resolved.

City officials told Popiel and Pickard that of the various measures they tried, providing subsidies for Internet subscriptions was most successful, citing a 2021 survey showing a 15% increase in households with broadband access, with more than half of those crediting free or discounted programs.

On this episode of The Divide, we hear about Philly's Digital Equity Plan and what the city needs from public and private partners.

The report also highlights the state's ban on most municipal broadband networks as contributing to the digital divide. Pennsylvania passed a law restricting municipal networks in 2010 after an early attempt at muni broadband in Philadelphia failed, following a lobbying push from private Internet service providers (ISPs).

"Laws banning public alternatives to private provision in cities like Philadelphia intensify these dependencies on the private sector, impacting their most marginalized residents, especially during public emergencies," write the authors. Pennsylvania is one of 18 states with explicit restrictions or bans on municipal broadband.

While the study focuses on Philadelphia, the authors say it is an "instructive case study" for digital inclusion because of the city's size and history of redlining.

The takeaways are relevant as the FCC was required as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) signed by President Biden last year to complete a review of digital discrimination and offer policy recommendations and industry rules changes by November 2023.

The agency put out a request for public comments on the matter earlier this year, resulting in a range of opposing arguments from ISPs and consumer advocates on how to handle and even define the issue. While trade groups like ACA Connects call for limiting the definition of "digital discrimination" to "intentional discrimination," consumer advocacy groups like the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) argue that the FCC is directed by the statute "to prohibit practices that produce disparate outcomes."

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Making Cents of IPv4: Cost and Capacity Considerations on Using CGNAT for Regional and Rural Service Providers
How MCTV Sustains Growth with Network Address Translation
2022 DDoS Threat Report: The Global State of DDoS Weapons
Core Network Investments for Rural Broadband - an International Study
How regional ISPS are bridging the digital divide through innovation
Does Your Fiber Plant Have What It Takes To Support 10G Services
Customer Support Blueprint: Your Guide to Key Performance Indicators
The Marketer and the Broadband Service Provider: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE