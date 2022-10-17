Straight Talk Wireless partners with Walmart to deliver affordable home internet

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Introducing Straight Talk Home Internet: an affordable, no-contract, no-credit-check, prepaid fixed wireless internet service, available exclusively at Walmart.

Straight Talk, known for providing incredible value in prepaid wireless with the unmatched distribution of Walmart, continues to deliver with Straight Talk Home Internet. This new service will help more consumers bridge the divide to the digital world by making high-speed broadband more affordable and attainable for those that need reliable internet, but prefer no contracts, no credit checks and a broader choice in payment options – including cash.

Straight Talk Home Internet takes advantage of Verizon's award-winning 5G and 4G LTE networks. At just $45 per month, it offers unlimited 5G / 4G LTE data with speeds up to 100 Mbps on 5G or 50 Mbps on 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi 6 Dual-band. The easy, self-set-up

