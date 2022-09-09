Starry & Related expand affordable broadband access in Denver

BOSTON – Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Starry"), a next generation licensed fixed wireless internet service provider and technology developer, today announced it has expanded its digital equity program, Starry Connect, to serve five new Related Affordable housing communities in Denver, Colorado. Residents will have access to Starry Connect's high-speed, uncapped home broadband service, with plans starting as low as $15 per month with no data caps, no long-term contracts, no credit checks, no extra fees for equipment, free installation and 24/7 world-class customer support.

Additionally, residents of these communities can opt-into the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides a subsidy of up to $30 per month towards broadband access for eligible households. For residents that sign up for Starry's service and opt-in to the ACP program, that benefit can cover the entire cost of broadband service for the household while the program remains in effect. Additional Denver-area Related Affordable communities will be added throughout 2022 and 2023.

