Sagebrush Cellular selects Ericsson for 5G system upgrade

GLASGOW, Mont. – Sagebrush Cellular, an affiliate of Nemont Telephone Cooperative, announced today that it will partner with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to modernize its network with 5G capabilities. Based in rural Montana, the company is the only source of voice and broadband services for many Montana residents, making its deployment a critical milestone for the communities it serves.

Ericsson is slated to provide tower services and upgrade all existing RAN and core equipment. The equipment includes the Ericsson Radio System, industry-leading Cloud Core, IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), and Ericsson NFVI Following the Federal Communications Commission mandate to replace equipment for increased security, the solution will be deployed across 115 sites in Montana and North Dakota.

Read the full press release here.

