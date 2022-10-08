Quantum Fiber announces Internet expansions in more than 20 major markets

DENVER – Quantum Fiber is connecting more families and small businesses with fiber internet expansions in more than 20 markets across 12 states. Quantum Fiber is built for the always-online home and small business, with a focus on symmetrical high-speed fiber connectivity and a fully enabled digital customer experience offering:

Gigabit and Multi-Gigabit Broadband speeds

99.9% reliability

Symmetrical upload and download speeds

No contracts, no bundles, no data caps

100% digital ordering and subscription-based billing

Connecting communities nationwide

Work is underway to bring Quantum Fiber to homes and businesses in cities nationwide, including:

Arizona

Colorado

Florida

Idaho

Iowa

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Oregon

Utah

Washington

Providing gigabit and multi-gigabit speeds, the expansion will provide the fast and reliable connectivity critical to today's modern communities. Check current availability in your area: www.Q.com.

Quantum Fiber strongly supports closing the digital divide and continues to work closely with communities, government officials and policymakers on creative public-private partnerships, including state and federal grant opportunities, to bring high-speed internet services to more American homes and businesses.

Additional information for select markets is below.

Arizona: With nearly 29,000 fiber route miles in Arizona today, Quantum Fiber is investing to bring fiber to additional communities in and around Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale and Tucson. Additional investments from Quantum Fiber and the Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program will bring fiber to the Gila Bend area as well as help meet the state's larger connectivity goals for rural and underserved areas.

Colorado: Several communities, including Aurora, Colorado Springs and Denver, will soon have Quantum Fiber. This build will add to the more than 25,000 established fiber route miles statewide.

Florida: With a current fiber footprint that spans more than 23,000 fiber route miles, work is underway to bring Quantum Fiber to families and small businesses in and around central Florida as well as Cape Coral, Ft. Myers and Ocala.

Idaho: With about 6,000 fiber route miles spanning the state, Quantum Fiber will expand this reach to deliver fast and reliable internet to communities in and around Ada County.

Iowa: Communities in and around Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and West Des Moines will soon have Quantum Fiber, adding to the more than 9,000 fiber route miles currently in place.

Minnesota: Building on the more than 18,000 fiber route miles statewide, work is underway to bring Quantum Fiber to communities in and around Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Utah: With nearly 11,000 fiber route miles already statewide, Quantum Fiber is bringing fiber to communities in and around Ogden, Salt Lake City and St. George.

Washington: Families and small businesses in Bellingham, Olympia, Seattle, Spokane and Tacoma will soon see Quantum Fiber available in their area. This build will add to the more than 19,000 fiber route miles statewide.

Read the full press release here.

