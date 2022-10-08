Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Quantum Fiber announces Internet expansions in more than 20 major markets

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/10/2022
Comment (0)

DENVER – Quantum Fiber is connecting more families and small businesses with fiber internet expansions in more than 20 markets across 12 states. Quantum Fiber is built for the always-online home and small business, with a focus on symmetrical high-speed fiber connectivity and a fully enabled digital customer experience offering:

Gigabit and Multi-Gigabit Broadband speeds

99.9% reliability

Symmetrical upload and download speeds

No contracts, no bundles, no data caps

100% digital ordering and subscription-based billing

Connecting communities nationwide

Work is underway to bring Quantum Fiber to homes and businesses in cities nationwide, including:

Arizona

Colorado

Florida

Idaho

Iowa

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Oregon

Utah

Washington

Providing gigabit and multi-gigabit speeds, the expansion will provide the fast and reliable connectivity critical to today's modern communities. Check current availability in your area: www.Q.com.

Quantum Fiber strongly supports closing the digital divide and continues to work closely with communities, government officials and policymakers on creative public-private partnerships, including state and federal grant opportunities, to bring high-speed internet services to more American homes and businesses.

Additional information for select markets is below.

Arizona: With nearly 29,000 fiber route miles in Arizona today, Quantum Fiber is investing to bring fiber to additional communities in and around Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale and Tucson. Additional investments from Quantum Fiber and the Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program will bring fiber to the Gila Bend area as well as help meet the state's larger connectivity goals for rural and underserved areas.

Colorado: Several communities, including Aurora, Colorado Springs and Denver, will soon have Quantum Fiber. This build will add to the more than 25,000 established fiber route miles statewide.

Florida: With a current fiber footprint that spans more than 23,000 fiber route miles, work is underway to bring Quantum Fiber to families and small businesses in and around central Florida as well as Cape Coral, Ft. Myers and Ocala.

Idaho: With about 6,000 fiber route miles spanning the state, Quantum Fiber will expand this reach to deliver fast and reliable internet to communities in and around Ada County.

Iowa: Communities in and around Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and West Des Moines will soon have Quantum Fiber, adding to the more than 9,000 fiber route miles currently in place.

Minnesota: Building on the more than 18,000 fiber route miles statewide, work is underway to bring Quantum Fiber to communities in and around Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Utah: With nearly 11,000 fiber route miles already statewide, Quantum Fiber is bringing fiber to communities in and around Ogden, Salt Lake City and St. George.

Washington: Families and small businesses in Bellingham, Olympia, Seattle, Spokane and Tacoma will soon see Quantum Fiber available in their area. This build will add to the more than 19,000 fiber route miles statewide.

Read the full press release here.

Lumen

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Türk Telekom delivers digital services with a responsive container foundation
5 ways to innovate for 5G and edge: Transform your network with a certified partner system
Building an edge computing strategy
How Red Hat and Verizon are building the hybrid edge together
Evolving CDNs to keep pace with capacity, quality, and efficiency demands
Preparing for the future of cable
Cable next-gen broadband technology: Network virtualization
How cable operators are modernizing for edge computing
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE