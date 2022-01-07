Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Playlist: 'The Divide' on the Light Reading Podcast

Prime Reading Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Broadband World News 7/1/2022
Comment (0)

The Divide is a podcast from Light Reading exploring the ongoing digital divide: why and where it still exists and what needs to be done to get people everywhere access to affordable, high-speed Internet.

Click through the links below to listen and bookmark this page for easy access to new episodes every week. Want to share feedback or suggest a guest for the show? Feel free to get in touch.

2022

62. The Divide: Connected Nation's Heather Gate on maps, grants and the 'future-proof' fallacy
(Guest: Heather Gate, VP, digital inclusion, Connected Nation)

61. The Divide: Ready's Scott Woods on what NTIA got right and wrong with BEAD
(Guest: Scott Woods, VP, community engagement, Ready)

60. The Divide: Why Dryden, New York, chose municipal fiber
(Guests: Jason Leifer, Dryden town supervisor; Ryan Garrison, director of technology, HUNT; Gina Nienaber, director, portfolio marketing, Ciena)

59. The Divide: WeLink's John Paul Farmer on bringing affordable broadband to cities
(Guest: John Paul Farmer, chief innovation officer, WeLink Cities; former CTO, NYC)

58. The Divide: How rural electric co-ops like Tri-Co are closing deep broadband gaps
(Guests: Elizabeth Page, sales director, Ribbon; Aaron Young, COO, Tri-Co Connections)

57. The Divide: Closing the broadband adoption gap in Charlotte, North Carolina
(Guests: Rachel Mukai Stark, smart cities program manager, Charlotte; Bruce Clark, executive director, Center for Digital Equity)

56. The Divide: How UniCity's public Wi-Fi partnerships help connect communities
(Guest: John Putnam, director, UniCity)

55. The Divide: How Yellowstone Fiber plans to boost broadband choice in Bozeman
(Guests: Greg Metzger, CEO, Yellowstone Fiber; Kim McKinley, CMO, Utopia Fiber)

54. The Divide: Render's Sam Pratt on using digital tools to close the digital divide
(Guest: Sam Pratt, CEO, Render Networks)

53. The Divide: ACA's Matt Polka discusses unserved Americans' need for BEAD
(Guest: Matt Polka, ACA Connects)

52. The Divide: State Rep. Deb Ruggiero on fighting for broadband in Rhode Island
(Guest: Deborah Ruggiero, Rhode Island State Representative)

51. The Divide: Clearfield's Cheri Beranek on explosive fiber demand and building heterogenous networks
(Guest: Cheri Beranek, CEO, Clearfield)

50. The Divide: How Philadelphia is pursuing digital equity
(Guest: Juliet Fink Yates, digital inclusion manager, Philadelphia)

49. The Divide: Sacred Wind's John Badal on bringing broadband to Navajo Nation
(Guest: John Badal, founder and CEO, Sacred Wind Communications)

48. The Divide: What Starry has learned about connecting low-income communities
(Guest: Virginia Lam Abrams, SVP, government affairs and strategic advancement, Starry)

47. The Divide: STL's Ankit Agarwal on what's prolonging the digital divide globally
(Guest: Ankit Agarwal, managing director, STL)

46. The Divide: Where fiber broadband deployment is (and isn't) progressing worldwide
(Guest: Michael Philpott, research director, Omdia)

45. The Divide: How FibreONE is helping bring broadband infrastructure to rural Canada
(Guest: Tim Emoff, VP, telecom division, Sales Outsource Solutions)

44. The Divide: How Astranis plans to connect Peru with small satellites
(Guest: John Gedmark, CEO, Astranis)

43. The Divide: NTCA's Shirley Bloomfield on bridging the 'rural-rural' divide
(Guest: Shirley Bloomfield, CEO, NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association)

2021

42. The Divide: Craig Settles on broadband funding and the need for accountability
(Guest: Craig Settles, broadband and telehealth consultant)

41. The Divide: Gary Bolton on taking fiber advocacy to the states
(Guest: Gary Bolton, president and CEO, Fiber Broadband Association)

40. The Divide: Digging into Pennsylvania's broadband map
(Guests: Harry Crissy and Tom Beresnyak, Penn State Extension)

39. The Divide: Internet Society's Mark Buell on what's 'very good' and 'less good' in the broadband bill
(Guest: Mark Buell, regional vice president for North America, Internet Society)

38. The Divide: James Clark on preserving Native American culture with broadband
(Guest: James Clark, fellow with American Connection Corps)

37. The Divide: Dr. Dominique Harrison on achieving digital equity in the Black Rural South
(Guest: Dr. Dominique Harrison)

36. The Divide: How LUS Fiber makes the muni model work in Lafayette, Louisiana
(Guest: Ryan Meche, director, LUS Fiber)

35. The Divide: What Viasat's Evan Dixon wants DC to know about satellite broadband
(Guest: Evan Dixon, president, global fixed broadband, Viasat)

34. The Divide: How broadband impacts public health
(Guest: Dr. Amy Sheon, digital health equity consultant and president, Public Health Innovators)

33. The Divide: How Uprise Fiber seeks to solve what you hate about your ISP
(Guest: Sam Sanders, founder and CEO, Uprise Fiber)

32. The Divide: New map shows 60M Americans lack Internet
(Guest: Eric Frank, CEO, LightBox)

31. The Divide: MTA's Wanda Tankersley on Alaska's middle-mile problem
(Guest: Wanda Tankersley, COO, Matanuska Telecom Association)

30. The Divide: Tackling the global broadband gap with aerial mapping
(Guests: Jennifer Alvarez, co-founder and CEO, Aurora Insight; David Hartshorn, CEO, Geeks Without Frontiers)

29. The Divide: Virginia's Dr. Tamarah Holmes on running the country's 'OG' broadband office
(Guest: Dr. Tamarah Holmes, director, Office of Broadband, Virginia)

28. The Divide: How Flume is tapping NYC's dark fiber to deliver affordable broadband
(Guest: Prashanth Vijay, founder and CEO, Flume)

27. The Divide: Amdocs' Anthony Goonetilleke on the industry's shifting priorities
(Guest: Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of media, network and technology, Amdocs)

26. The Divide: Hughes' Paul Gaske on upping speeds with a 'massive new satellite'
(Guest: Paul Gaske, EVP and general manager, HughesNet North America)

25. The Divide: How Kajeet keeps kids and communities connected
(Guest: Dominic Marcellino, director of strategy and business development, Kajeet)

24. The Divide: CORI's Matt Dunne on closing the rural opportunity gap
(Guest: Matt Dunne, founder and executive director, the Center on Rural Innovation)

23. The Divide: UTOPIA Fiber's Roger Timmerman on serving Utah with open access muni broadband
(Guest: Roger Timmerman, CEO, Utopia Fiber)

22. The Divide: Internet Society Foundation aims to bolster broadband with global grants
(Guest: Sarah Armstrong, executive director, Internet Society Foundation)

21. The Divide: INDATEL and Connected2Fiber on monetizing 'fiber to the farmhouse'
(Guest: Ben Edmond, founder and CEO, Connected2Fiber)

20. The Divide: How Project Nandi is addressing Internet inequity in the Twin Cities
(Guest: Ini Augustine, founder, Project Nandi)

19. The Divide: Rep. Drew Hansen on passing Washington's Public Broadband Act
(Guest: Drew Hansen, Washington State Representative)

18. The Divide: Clearfield CEO Cheri Beranek on preparing for the 'fiber bubble'
(Guest: Cheri Beranek, president and CEO, Clearfield)

17. The Divide: How 'Project Overcome' is tackling access in Clinton County, Missouri
(Guests: Mari Silbey, US Ignite; Alex Wyglinski and Casey Canfield, co-leads on Clinton County broadband deployment)

16. The Divide: Francella Ochillo on documenting local perspectives in broadband policy
(Guest: Francella Ochillo, executive director, Next Century Cities)

15. The Divide: Stealth's Shrihari Pandit on bringing fiber to underserved business communities
(Guest: Shrihari Pandit, president and CEO, Stealth Communications)

14. The Divide: ConnectMaine's Peggy Schaffer on the 'street-by-street battle' for broadband
(Guest: Peggy Schaffer, executive director, ConnectMaine)

13. The Divide: David Gilford on local priorities for federal broadband funds
(Guest: David Gilford, co-founder, Broadband Equity Partnership)

12. The Divide: Scott Willis, Bruce Garrison on the 'collective ecosystem' needed to close the gap
(Guests: Scott Willis, CEO, DartPoints; Bruce Garrison, chief revenue officer, Bluebird Network)

11. The Divide: Fiber Broadband Association's Gary Bolton on the 'good news, good news' for fiber
(Guest: Gary Bolton, president and CEO, Fiber Broadband Association)

10. The Divide: Blair Levin and Clint Odom on digital equity and inclusion
(Guests: Blair Levin, former chief of staff to FCC Chairman Reed Hundt; Clint Odom, National Urban League)

9. The Divide: Ribbon's Bruce McClelland on economics and politics of rural broadband
(Guest: Bruce McClelland, CEO, Ribbon Communications)

8. The Divide: Upstream's Kostas Kastanis on offering 'free' Internet in Africa
(Guest: Kostas Kastanis, deputy CEO, Upstream)

7. The Divide: WISPA's Claude Aiken on tech-neutral solutions
(Guest: Claude Aiken, the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association)

6. The Divide: How US counties are confronting connectivity needs
(Guests: Judge JD Clark of Wise County, Texas; Councilmember Craig Rice of Montgomery County, Maryland, co-chairs of NACo Broadband Task Force)

5. The Divide: Dr. Nicol Turner Lee on the 'digitally invisible'
(Guest: Dr. Nicol Turner Lee, Brookings Institute)

4. The Divide: How Starry connects cord cutters and the underserved
(Guest: Virginia Lam Abrams, SVP, government affairs and strategic advancement, Starry)

3. The Divide: NDIA's Angela Siefer on digital redlining
(Guest: Angela Siefer, executive director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance)

2. The Divide: Pew's Anna Read on state efforts to close the gap
(Guest: Anna Read, research officer, broadband research initiative, The Pew Charitable Trusts)

1. The Divide: EFF's Ernesto Falcon on 'building back better' broadband
(Guest: Ernesto Falcon, senior legislative counsel, Electronic Frontier Foundation)

Nicole Ferraro, senior editor, global broadband coverage, and host of "The Divide" podcast, Light Reading.

