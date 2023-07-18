Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Pioneer, Indigo tap out of US wireless market

News Analysis

Pioneer Cellular in Oklahoma and Indigo Wireless in Pennsylvania have decided to exit the US wireless industry. They are the latest small wireless network operators to do so.

The operators' decisions likely reflect the increasing pressures that have challenged the nation's small wireless network operators to compete with giant, nationwide wireless providers like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. Those challenges range from a tightening competitive environment to encroaching competition from big network operators, 5G upgrade costs, unexpected expenses and an uncertain economic outlook.

Further, it clearly signals the maturation of an industry that used to span hundreds of regional wireless network operators, each catering to its own distinct coverage area. Such operators typically generated revenues from not only their own subscribers, but also other providers, both big and small, paying roaming fees to use networks in locations where they had none of their own.

However, as T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon expand their networks, the roaming revenues are drying up. While many of America's smaller operators are disappearing through consolidation – think Alltel or more recently Bluegrass Cellular – increasingly, they're simply shutting down.

'We have made the business decision'

According to reports, Pioneer Cellular disclosed on its website earlier this year that it would shut down its cellular operations.

"For 70 years, Pioneer has been proudly serving our customers and businesses with the best communication tools to keep them connected with the people, communities and information that matters most," the company said. "We have made the business decision to discontinue our cellular operations by this summer."

A Pioneer official told the Southwest Ledger the company exited the wireless industry because it's difficult for smaller providers to be profitable. Instead, Pioneer will focus on fiber.

The company said it would work to transition its mobile customers onto Verizon's network. That's not a surprise considering Pioneer launched an LTE network through Verizon's LTE in Rural America (LRA) program in 2015.

It's not clear what might happen to Pioneer's spectrum and network assets. Officials from Pioneer and Verizon did not respond to questions from Light Reading. According to Brian Goemmer with spectrum-tracking company Spektrum Metrics, no company has yet filed paperwork to acquire Pioneer's 600MHz, PCS, AWS1, AWS3, and C-band spectrum holdings covering areas of Kansas and Oklahoma.

Separately, in a recent filing with the FCC, Indigo Wireless recently disclosed it would transfer its 850MHz and PCS spectrum holdings to AT&T. "Indigo has used the [spectrum] licenses to provide a wireless Internet service to a limited number of customers in the licensed area, but has made the strategic decision to cease providing mobile service to retail customers in this area. Indigo will allow all its retail customers to smoothly transition to another provider. Indigo has approximately 400 mobile customers under its retail brand," the company explained in the filing.

Indigo Wireless owns spectrum licenses covering parts of Pennsylvania. (Source: Spektrum Metrics)
Indigo Wireless owns spectrum licenses covering parts of Pennsylvania.
(Source: Spektrum Metrics)

Indigo's website doesn't appear to contain any information about the move. Officials from Indigo and AT&T either didn't respond to questions from Light Reading or did not immediately offer a comment.

Pioneer and Indigo follow other small wireless network operators in exiting the US wireless industry. West Central Wireless in Texas, Missouri's Chariton Valley Communications Corporation (CVCC) and Monanta's Triangle Mobile all were acquired by Verizon.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
BT’s journey toward a 5G Core: A direct evolution to cloud native
Rogers tackles network energy consumption
SK Telecom’s world-first bare-metal cloud-native 5G Core solution
Network health and energy efficiency: Ericsson and Far EasTone’s model for sustainable network excellence
5G Voice in a nutshell. Learn it in 5 minutes!
Prepare for cloud-native innovation with Red Hat
When telecom works, the world works
Brightening ROADM Networks
Educational Resources Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
Building Innovation Momentum to Boost Digital and Intelligent Transformation By Huawei
Huawei Will Launch Full Set of Commercial 5.5G Network Equipment in 2024 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE