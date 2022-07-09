Nokia partners with Broadband.money to help connect US communities

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia has today announced its partnership with Ready.net – makers of the Broadband.money platform – to help local broadband providers connect unserved and underserved communities. Providers and communities use the data and insight-rich platform to complete broadband audit, collaborate, research, develop and submit informed broadband grant proposals. Nokia will add its expertise and market-leading innovation to the platform, accessible to users in the form of tutorials, blueprint network designs and tools to help work out the equipment they will need, further simplifying the grant application process.

Federal and state governments in the U.S. have committed over $97 billion in funding for operators to build networks where connectivity either doesn't exist or where speeds are under the minimum 100Mbps download and 20Mbps upload threshold that the U.S. Government has targeted for all American homes to reach by 2027.

Successful grant applications for funding programs like IIJA BEAD, Middle Mile, Tribal, and Digital Equity require comprehensive data analysis of the proposed service area, from socio-economic makeup to existing broadband connectivity available to residents, information on community anchor institutions and businesses, and physical information such as flooding risks and existing network assets.

Broadband.money provides geospatial insights, predictive analytics, business intelligence, broadband grant templates and empirical data in a collaborative, and easy-to-use interface. Grant applicants use the platform's visualization, presentation and management tools to source data for custom-drawn areas, develop projects where they want to provide service, then manage ongoing reporting and compliance obligations throughout the full grant lifecycle.

To complete their business cases, grant funding applicants also require specific details of the type of equipment that will be used and how much it will cost to build the planned network. Through this partnership, service providers and communities will now have access to blueprint network designs and equipment planning tools from Nokia to help them build their business case, hugely simplifying the grant application process.

Seven out of 10 fiber homes in the US are connected using Nokia equipment. In July Nokia announced the launch of the Fiber Techzone, a free resource for newcomer broadband builders to gain knowledge on how to plan, build, operate and monetize a fiber broadband network. In June, the company announced it was setting aside Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) kits for expedited delivery to rural service providers as part of its Rural Broadband Relief Program.

