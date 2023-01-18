Nokia and UNICEF partner to bridge the digital divide in Senegal

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia has today announced a new collaboration with UNICEF to bridge the digital divide by helping to improve digital education and training in schools in select parts of Senegal, West Africa. This activity is in line with Nokia's enhanced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, as well as Nokia's commitment to advance digital skills.

Nokia is focused on the role its products play in solving some of the world's most pressing challenges, using connectivity and digitalization to restore stalled productivity, provide inclusive access to opportunity and relieve pressure on the environment and natural ecosystems.

The project with UNICEF Finland and UNICEF Senegal will involve teachers, as well as students in underserved areas in Senegal. The focus will be on digital education and training activities so students can develop their digital skills, including coding.

Read the full press release here.

