Nokia and partners to provide affordable internet for South African fiber project

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – Nokia today announced its partner Liquid Intelligent Technologies will provide innovative Nokia fiber technologies to PayGoZo for offering economical, uncapped and ultra-fast internet as part of The Kayamandi Township Fiber Project. The initial proof of concept phase, which was launched in September 2022, will see more than 15,000 people connected in the Kayamandi township in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape province in South Africa.

The partnership comprises Nokia as the technology provider, Liquid Intelligent Technologies as Nokia's partner, and PayGoZo as a new innovative Internet Service Provider in Stellenbosch. The team worked closely to use the conventional Nokia Fiber-to-the-X (FTTX) solution in an ingenious way to provide a highly scalable solution for The Kayamandi Fiber Project. Users are offered unlimited data, but on a time-based and pay-as-you-go pricing scheme, which is both more cost effective and user friendly than mobile data solutions.

Nokia is providing both fiber access nodes for the fiber exchange and fiber modems to connect a WiFi network across the entire township. Integration services within the PayGoZo network will be supported by Nokia's Access Management System. Nokia's ISAM FX optical line terminals (fiber access nodes) were selected for their ability to deliver high bandwidth services to a large number of users and their easy upgrade capacity in line with the growing demand.

Digitization of business services, education, healthcare and entertainment continues to accelerate globally. However, more than three billion people still lack internet access, putting them at a massive disadvantage. The high cost of mobile data hinders equitable access to the internet for all segments of society. The Kayamandi Fiber Project aims to address this by using a unique way to offer internet at economical rates.

Read the full press release here.

