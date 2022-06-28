Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

New York broadband map reveals disparities

News Analysis Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Broadband World News 6/28/2022
Comment (0)

A report released this month finds that 97.4% of New York is considered "served" by high-speed Internet access (at least 100/20 Mbit/s) from two providers or more. But a closer look at the data reveals deeper disparities, including a lack of competition and affordable options in various regions of the state.

The state commissioned Rochester, New York-based ECC Technologies to produce the broadband assessment report, which examines access in New York State and where access and affordability gaps are most prevalent. While the study found that 97.4%, 0.1% and 2.5% of locations in the state are served, underserved and unserved, respectively, it also showed how that data skews deeper gaps.

In Hamilton and Lewis counties, for instance, only 70.2% and 73% of address points are considered served, respectively. Statewide, ECC found that roughly 55% of address points are served by one high-speed provider, leaving over half the state without any broadband competition.

The orange gradient reflects the number of unserved households in each region. (Source: New York State PSC Broadband Map)
The orange gradient reflects the number of unserved households in each region.
(Source: New York State PSC Broadband Map)

The lack of competition impacts lower-income communities in New York the most, found ECC.

"In general, the 16 counties in the lowest 25th income percentile, on average, face the highest prices and are provided with the lowest speeds. The 30 counties with incomes in the middle percentiles receive slightly lower prices, and significantly greater speeds," says the report.

Meanwhile, it adds that "the 16 counties with the highest incomes, those in the top 25th percentile, benefit from the lowest prices and the greatest speeds. Notably, the number of ISPs, on average, increase as county-level incomes increase."

Those statistics contrast somewhat with findings released last week by industry group ACA Connects showing that the growth of ISP competition has eliminated the need for regulation that would make service more affordable. However, some of ACA's argument hinges on the multibillion dollar federal commitment to building out affordable broadband in the coming years.

Mapping New York

According to ECC's report, the company's data improves upon existing FCC data in a few key ways.

"The interactive Map improves upon previously produced FCC maps that used a classification methodology that relied on ISP-provided data at the census-block level," says the report.

Instead, the new map incorporates "additional data sources, such as the [New York State Street and Address Maintenance (SAM)] program database, field inventories, and consumer input, to produce a more granular depiction of broadband availability, technology types, and pricing in New York," it adds. "These efforts mark a major step forward in the mapping of broadband availability."

Some caveats apply regarding data collection. In terms of consumer input, for example, of New York's 19.5 million residents, ECC Technologies reported that "over 27,000 New Yorkers responded to the survey from every corner of the State."

ECC's street-level surveys were also not conducted in New York City.

As Joe Starks, president of ECC, told us last year, "The infrastructure studies that we're doing are not being done in cities, because we already know that the cities have infrastructure on most streets ... Having said that, there's some areas in Brooklyn and Manhattan that are missing, but it would take us years and years and years to get that, so that's not part of this project."

Related: ECC Technologies hits the streets to map New York's broadband

Indeed, plugging in my own Manhattan address, the map shows my building as serviced by three high-speed providers (Verizon Fios, Spectrum and Starry) but only two (Verizon and Spectrum) deliver here.

New York, like every other state and territory, will find out what the federal government's data says about its broadband access when the FCC releases its updated maps later this year. The state will then be able to use its own map to contest the FCC's data if there are inconsistencies.

That matters, as the FCC map will determine how much money New York gets from the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program beyond its initial $100 million.

According to an estimate from Broadband.Money, New York could receive $672.8 million-$756.4 million through the infrastructure law's broadband programs.

The state is counting on it. Earlier this year, under Governor Kathy Hochul, New York passed a $1.4 billion plan in the state budget to deliver affordable broadband access to every New Yorker. According to the governor's office, the plan, called ConnectAll, will be funded through "a State investment of up to $300 million, boosted by $345 million in federal funding as well as hundreds of millions of dollars in additional federal funds from the [Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act] IIJA."

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, senior editor, global broadband coverage, Light Reading. Host of "The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: Ensuring Day Two operations for 5G Networks
Infographic: How can you ignite 5G analytics in your network?
White Paper: Ignite 5G Analytics with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
HPE RAN Automation - Cloudify and Disaggregate RAN without complexity
451 Report: The State of Proactive Customer Engagement in the Telecommunications Industry
TBR: 5G Economy Requires a Modernized Approach to Monetization
Telefonica: Evolving the OSS for SDN and Automation
Unlocking Potential: A Unified Approach to Inventory
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE