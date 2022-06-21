New partnership makes T-Mobile's Project 10Million free internet accessible to over 100 thousand students

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) announced a new partnership that makes access to T-Mobile's Project 10Million, the Un-carrier's $10.7 billion initiative focused on providing students free internet connectivity, even easier.

Through the collaboration, the more than one hundred thousand students who are in Big Brothers Big Sisters' expansive network of 230 agencies across 5,000 communities will be able to learn about Project 10Million, and eligible households will now be able to more easily register for the program's free internet and a mobile hotspot that provides 100GB of data per year for five years. Providing this access to students and their families comes at a critical moment in time: Pew Research Center currently reports that 59% of U.S. parents with lower incomes say their children face digital schoolwork obstacles and often work on public Wi-Fi because they do not have reliable internet at home.

Starting June 21, parents and guardians of eligible K through 12 grade students will find the tools to enroll in Project 10Million at www.t-mobile.com/bbbs or in-person through their Big Brothers Big Sisters match support specialist. School administrators and educators can learn more about Project 10Million and apply for their district at www.t-mobile.com/p10m.

The expanded reach and capacity of T-Mobile's network plays a crucial role in the Un-carrier's ability to make reliable connectivity truly accessible to students across the U.S. This includes those in urban centers, as well as underserved areas like rural America, where 14.5 million people do not have access to high-speed broadband internet according to the FCC, which underscores the need for accessible internet options like mobile hotspots.

