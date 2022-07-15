Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Microsoft tries to fill big gaps in broadband maps

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/15/2022
Comment (0)

Microsoft, an outspoken critic of the FCC's broadband mapping efforts, has struck out on its own, releasing a new tool that, it claims, provides a more accurate assessment of broadband service availability and a broader view of "digital equity."

Microsoft's newly-released Digital Equity Data Dashboard provides a "better understanding of the economic opportunity gaps in towns, cities and neighborhoods across the United States," Vickie Robinson, GM of Microsoft's Airband initiative, claimed in this blog post.

Microsoft's dashboard emerges on the scene as the FCC moves ahead with a plan to deliver a new, more accurate broadband map by this fall.

Microsoft's tool, developed by Juan Lavista, the company's chief data officer, and the Microsoft AI for Good Lab, is an amalgamation of sorts. Not simply another one-off, the tool aggregates public data from multiple sources – the Census Bureau, Federal Communications Commission and Broadband Now, along with Microsoft's own Broadband Usage Data.

The dashboard, the company says, uses a census tract-by-census tract approach to examine 20 different indicators of "digital equity," including broadband access, usage, education and poverty rates, to help pinpoint access to affordable broadband services, broadband-capable devices as well as access to digital skills/education.

"[I]t's clear we can no longer just consider the immediate lens of broadband availability as a major indicator of opportunity," Robinson stressed.

Microsoft claims it's new dashboard delivers a more accurate, neighborhood-by-neighborhood view of broadband access and overall 'digital equity.' (Source: Microsoft) Click here for a larger version of this image.
Microsoft claims it's new dashboard delivers a more accurate, neighborhood-by-neighborhood view of broadband access and overall 'digital equity.'
(Source: Microsoft)
Click here for a larger version of this image.

Microsoft's tool also surfaces as billions in federal funds are being released to bring broadband to unserved and underserved areas, initiatives that likewise arrive amid a pandemic that has only amplified the need for consumers across the country to have access to affordable, quality connections.

Microsoft has some skin in the game, as its Airband initiative focuses on using "white spaces" (unlicensed spectrum in unoccupied areas in the TV band) to deliver Internet connectivity, an angle it's taking to address access in rural areas. The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is among the critics of the size and scope of Microsoft's efforts, calling Airband a bunch of "hot air" given its current lack of scale.

The number of US homes and businesses unserved or underserved by broadband could be as high as 25 million:

Assist to policymakers

Robinson noted that Microsoft's neighborhood-by-neighborhood dashboard supplies "a resource to assist policymakers in identifying key places and communities within their state so they can direct funding and programmatic investments … By analyzing and illustrating the data at this deep level, lawmakers can now better identify where to focus time and resources to close these inequity gaps."

Microsoft also contends that its approach resolves significant discrepancies in broadband service availability data. By way of example, Microsoft notes that the FCC claims that just 0.4% of households in Ferry County, Washington, lack access to broadband, yet Microsoft's dashboard shows that a vast majority (97%) of the county aren't using the Internet at "broadband speeds" (the FCC currently defines broadband as 25 Mbit/s down by 3 Mbit/s up).

Regarding devices, Microsoft contends that its data in that area shows that more than a third of homes don't have a desktop or laptop to use what Internet connectivity is available to them.

Microsoft says the dashboard is also useful in gathering similar data in cities, noting that it's working with fixed wireless specialist Starry on ways to provide affordable broadband in Los Angeles County.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
IoT Device Testing: Importance of Understanding Use Cases
Intelligent Innovation - How Open Interfaces Are Driving Innovation
Intelligent Optimization - How Intelligent RAN Automation Will Re-energize the SON Market
Intelligent Operations - How AI Plays a Critical Role in Network Operations
Intelligent Security - How the SMO Can Enhance the Security Posture of Open RAN
The TCO And Environmental Benefits of the Juniper Networks Cloud Metro Network Solutions
Cloud Metro: Reimagining Metro Networks for Sustainable Business Growth
The Business Benefits of Network Automation-as-a-Service
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE