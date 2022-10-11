Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Divide

Mercury scores $230M investment in pursuit of RDOF buildout

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Northleaf Capital Partners said it will invest $230 million into Mercury Broadband. The move is designed to help Mercury meet its network-buildout obligations stemming from the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).

Mercury won $68.3 million in the FCC's RDOF program in 2020. However, that cash comes with strings: The company must provide broadband connections to roughly 167,000 locations across six states within six years.

"The investment by Northleaf represents a major milestone for our company," Mercury's Garrett Wiseman said in a release. "We have ambitious growth plans and, with strong investment partners like Northleaf, we can fulfill our goal of aggressively delivering advanced, high speed Internet services to more underserved communities."

The companies said Mercury has already begun building out its network in rural locations in Kansas, Indiana, Missouri, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois. The network will span "hundreds of fixed wireless access sites, along with more than 12,000 miles of constructed outside fiber plant," according to the companies.

(Source: Backyard Productions/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Backyard Productions/Alamy Stock Photo)

The digital divide has become a hot topic in recent months considering the US government is preparing to funnel more than $40 billion in subsidies to companies so they can build telecom services in rural parts of the US. However, that spending isn't expected to cover the full cost of their network buildouts. Instead, companies that receive such funding, like Mercury, are widely expected to seek additional investments to fully fund their projects. Other companies, like AT&T, are hoping to ink public-private partnerships to finance such efforts.

Importantly, the situation has become much more difficult due to inflation. "We've had higher costs than we anticipated," Tom Rutledge, Charter's CEO, said recently of his company's efforts to meet its own RDOF obligations. Charter qualified for $1.2 billion in RDOF money to deploy fiber to just north of 1 million locations.

Indeed, according to FierceTelecom, some smaller companies like TekWav and Plains Internet said their estimated RDOF projects will cost twice as much as they initially expected due to inflation and other issues.

Not surprisingly, some companies are finding the situation impossible. For example, Starry was in line to receive nearly $269 million in RDOF money but recently opted to drop out of the program "in light of changed circumstances," according to the company.

As noted by Telecompetitor, Northleaf isn't the only investment firm hoping for "a compelling risk/return profile and significant growth potential" via investments into telecom companies. For example, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners acquired Astound Broadband, Macquarie Infrastructure Partners acquired Cincinnati Bell, and Apollo Global Management acquired a huge part of Lumen Technologies.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Do your broadband network evolution plans include these key considerations?
Can your legacy cable equipment deliver 10G services?
Defining your Edge with AT&T MEC and Dell APEX (brief)
Dell Telecom Partner Self-Certification Program (eBook)
Telco Cloud: Deployment and Management Simplified (infographic)
Simplifying Operations with Multi-Layer Network Control
Key Technologies for IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7)
The Ciena Insights Podcast Episode 56: Igniting a Digital Future for all with Improvements in Residential Broadband
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Debut High-Precision Simulation Planning for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Lay the Foundation for Fully-connected 5G Factories, with Ultra-Reliable Networks By Huawei
ZTE’s Wang Quan: Private 5G Network is Accelerating Global Digital Innovation By ZTE
China Mobile Hubei Partners with Huawei to Build the Industry-Leading Deterministic Uplink Gigabit for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
Growing 5G in Intelligent Manufacturing: An Insight into Midea's 5G Fully-Connected Factory By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE