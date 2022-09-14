Lothian Broadband cuts Scottish fiber gap with Adtran turnkey network

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced that Lothian Broadband chose Adtran to design and build a new core network for its end-to-end fiber broadband solution. The resulting multi-gigabit-capable fiber broadband network delivers voice, video and internet services to residents and businesses in underserved regions of Scotland.

Lothian Broadband is extending a future-proof fiber network to over 70,000 premises across Scotland. The altnet is transitioning away from fixed wireless access, having Adtran design, build and commission a modern access and core network. Adtran is using its multi-gigabit XGS-PON access solutions and its technology partners for the core network build. Adtran worked to connect this new network to regional transit providers allowing Lothian Broadband to scale FTTP services across areas of Scotland that have been left underserved by other commercial fiber rollouts. The altnet maintains a target premise yield of 99% to ensure every community is connected to reliable Gigabit broadband, not just the areas that are easy to reach.

The Adtran end-to-end fiber broadband solution includes the Adtran 10G fiber access platform with XGS-PON technology and Adtran's cloud software. XGS-PON technology will enable Lothian Broadband to build a scalable fiber access network to support customers' capacity demands today and in the future. The cloud software supports an AI-driven, adaptive Wi-Fi management solution that allows Lothian Broadband to simplify customer care and ensure all customer devices have continuous high-speed connectivity.

Read the full press release here.

